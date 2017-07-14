The Favorite Brands Of Ice Cream

By: Beau Daniels

Summertime means ice cream, and chocolate is the favorite flavor. Which is the favorite brand? MSN reports that Taste of Home did taste test research to determine the favorite brand. Here is their list competitors.

Meijer Purple Cow Chocolate Ice Cream

Kemps Old Fashioned Chocolate Ice Cream

Breyers Chocolate Ice Cream

Blue Bunny Chocolate Ice Cream

Dean’s Country Fresh Classic Chocolate Ice Cream

Edy’s Chocolate Ice Cream

Cedar Crest Chocolate Ice Cream

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream

Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream

The favorite is Edy’s. See how the others ranked here.

