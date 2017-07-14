The Favorite Brands Of Ice Cream

By: Beau Daniels
Summertime means ice cream, and chocolate is the favorite flavor. Which is the favorite brand? MSN reports that Taste of Home did taste test research to determine the favorite brand. Here is their list competitors.
Meijer Purple Cow Chocolate Ice Cream
Kemps Old Fashioned Chocolate Ice Cream
Breyers Chocolate Ice Cream
Blue Bunny Chocolate Ice Cream
Dean’s Country Fresh Classic Chocolate Ice Cream
Edy’s Chocolate Ice Cream
Cedar Crest Chocolate Ice Cream
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream
Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream
The favorite is Edy’s. See how the others ranked here.
“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter