WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Bob Seger Joins Eagles In Glenn Frey Position For ‘Heartache Tonight

July 17, 2017 11:45 AM

By Steve Kostan
Bob Seger joined the Eagles onstage in the late Glenn Frey position for “Heartache Tonight.”  Glad to to see Bob scratching that rock&roll itch and paying homage to Glenn.

Frey’s son Deacon and country legend Vince Gill also joined The Eagles for a rocking night at Dodgers Stadium in LA.

Don Henley introduced  Seger and called him  “One of the most beloved figures in American Rock and Roll”. As a Detroiter I thought to myself….” Shoot I’ve know that for……etc.”  Question-How many years have YOU been a BOB SEGER fan?

