Bob Seger Joins Eagles In Glenn Frey Position For ‘Heartache Tonight

By Steve Kostan

Bob Seger joined the Eagles onstage in the late Glenn Frey position for “Heartache Tonight.” Glad to to see Bob scratching that rock&roll itch and paying homage to Glenn.

Frey’s son Deacon and country legend Vince Gill also joined The Eagles for a rocking night at Dodgers Stadium in LA.

Don Henley introduced Seger and called him “One of the most beloved figures in American Rock and Roll”. As a Detroiter I thought to myself….” Shoot I’ve know that for……etc.” Question-How many years have YOU been a BOB SEGER fan?