Bob Seger: Surprise Appearance With The Eagles At Classic West (Video)

The Eagles played their first concert since the death of Glenn Frey last night (Saturday) at The Classic West at Dodger Stadium in L.A. They followed Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers onto the stage on the first night of the two-day festival, which today (Sunday) will feature Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Detroit’s own Bob Seger joined the band for “Heartache Tonight”.

Frey’s son Deacon and country singer-guitarist Vince Gill took over on the songs Frey would have sung, with the exception of “Heartache Tonight.” Bob Seger, who worked with the teenaged Frey in Detroit, was called out to sing the hit he wrote with Frey, Don Henley and J.D. Souther.

As he introduced Deacon Frey’s first-ever lead vocal with the band on “Take It Easy,” Joe Walsh said they were dedicating the show to Glenn Frey, who died in January 2016. He told the crowd, “We’re here because of family and you are all part of that family.”

Later, Don Henley introduced both of the band’s additions and thanked Southern California for its support. “In case this is our last dance…It all started here in Los Angeles 46 years ago. Glenn is with us in spirit, and you’re here for the songs that he wrote and that we wrote. Glenn is also here in the form of his son Deacon. Someone else is here, too. Make welcome Vince Gill.”

Wearing Dodger pitcher Kenley Jansen‘s number-74 uniform shirt, Deacon Frey addressed the crowd before “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” He said, “This is unbelievable. The last few years have been rough. The only remedy for that is love and I’m feeling it from you tonight. This is my medicine.”

As the song ended, he added, “Anyone out there miss my dad?” as a photograph of Glenn went up on the huge screens behind him. The crowd answered with a long round of applause.

The band’s 23-song set opened with the ensemble harmony number “Seven Bridges Road” and also included the Henley-sung “Last Resort,” the closing number on the Hotel California album, which they’d last performed in 2011. As they have done many times before, they closed with “Desperado.”

The Classic East at CitiField in New York on July 29th is the Eagles’ last scheduled performance for now. It may turn out to be their last one ever.

Don Henley on the Eagles without Glenn Frey: “We’re not the same Eagles, okay. It’s never gonna be the same without Glenn. You know, Glenn is irreplaceable. But the songs are the same. They’re the songs that we created. He was certainly a major part of that. You know, look there are bands out there who only have one or two original members who are still performing under the same name. And there are also like a dozen Eagles tribute bands out there. I mean they call it a tribute, but it’s really more of a lucrative business for them. So, we figure why not have at least a majority of the same lineup go out and play the songs.”

Before Steely Dan began its 12-song set, singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen delivered some bad news. Unspecified illness prevented his musical partner, guitarist Walter Becker, from performing. His place was taken by session veteran Larry Carlton.

The Doobie Brothers played the 15-song set they’ve been playing on the road with Chicago this summer.

Setlists:

Eagles (Lead vocalist in parenthesis)

Seven Bridges Road (Ensemble) Take It Easy (Deacon Frey ) One of These Nights (Don Henley) Take It to the Limit (Vince Gill) Tequila Sunrise (Vince Gill ) Witchy Woman (Don Henley) I Can’t Tell You Why (Timothy B. Schmit) Lyin’ Eyes (Vince Gill ) Those Shoes (Don Henley) Peaceful Easy Feeling (Deacon Frey) Best of My Love (Don Henley) Love Will Keep Us Alive (Timothy B. Schmit) New Kid in Town (Vince Gill) The Last Resort (Don Henley) Already Gone (Deacon Frey) In the City (Joe Walsh) Heartache Tonight (Bob Seger) Life’s Been Good (Joe Walsh) Funk #49 (Joe Walsh) Life in the Fast Lane (Don Henley)

Encores:

21. Hotel California (Don Henley)

22. Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh)

23. Desperado (Don Henley)

Steely Dan

Bodhisattva Black Cow Hey Nineteen Aja Time Out of Mind Green Earrings Dirty Work Babylon Sisters Josie My Old School Reelin’ in the Years Kid Charlemagne

The Doobie Brothers

Jesus Is Just Alright Rockin’ Down the Highway Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) Dark Eyed Cajun Woman Spirit Sweet Maxine Eyes of Silver Clear as the Driven Snow Takin’ It to the Streets The Doctor Black Water Long Train Runnin’ China Grove

Encore: