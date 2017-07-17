Joe Walsh Announces Inaugural VetsAid Benefit Concert

By Abby Hassler

Joe Walsh will hold his first-ever benefit concert to support VetsAids Sept. 30 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr. and Keith Urban will join the Eagles’ rocker on stage.

Related: Joe Walsh to Perform Special 3-Day Event at Graceland

Walsh has been an active supporter of veteran rights for years and wants to use this new platform to raise awareness and funds for the urgent and long-term needs of returning soldiers.

“I had to do something and seeing as though rock-and-roll seems to be what I do best,” Walsh explained, “it’s also the least I could do for those who have served and continue to serve our country. We’re all in this together as Americans and seems to me lately that people are forgetting that. I asked my buddies Zac, Gary and Keith to step up and I’m so grateful that they did. Let’s put on a show, raise some money and celebrate our vets… and let’s do it every year!”