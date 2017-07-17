WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Martin Landau: “Rollin Hand” Master Of Disguise From The TV Series “Mission Impossible” Dead At 89

July 17, 2017 8:13 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Rollin Hand", Ed Wood, Martin Landau, Mission Impossible

Martin Landau, the Oscar-winning actor best known for the classic TV series Mission: Impossible and the movie Ed Wood, died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 89.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of “unexpected complications” after a brief stay at UCLA Medical Center.

In 1994, the veteran actor won his first and only Oscar for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood.

Born June 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, Landau was nominated five times for an Emmy — three times for his role as Rollin Hand in Mission: Impossible. Laundau’s other major parts came in Woody Allen‘s Crimes and Misdemeanors and Alfred Hitchcock‘s North by Northwest.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live