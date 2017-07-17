Martin Landau: “Rollin Hand” Master Of Disguise From The TV Series “Mission Impossible” Dead At 89

Martin Landau, the Oscar-winning actor best known for the classic TV series Mission: Impossible and the movie Ed Wood, died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 89.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of “unexpected complications” after a brief stay at UCLA Medical Center.

In 1994, the veteran actor won his first and only Oscar for his portrayal of Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood.

Born June 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, Landau was nominated five times for an Emmy — three times for his role as Rollin Hand in Mission: Impossible. Laundau’s other major parts came in Woody Allen‘s Crimes and Misdemeanors and Alfred Hitchcock‘s North by Northwest.