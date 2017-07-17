WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Stevie Nicks Emotional Tribute To Glen Frey [VIDEO]

July 17, 2017 2:33 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Glen Frey, stevie nicks

By: Beau Daniels

Things have been very emotional with the Eagle’s out for the first time without Detroit original Glen Frey. Stevie Nicks exhibited her emotion with her tribute of “Landslide” dedicated to Frey, “I wanted to dedicate that song to Glenn Frey, who was my friend. And I also wanted to dedicate it to his son, for stepping in and doing such an amazing job last night. With so much pressure, he just did it so beautifully, his daddy would be so proud of him. I didn’t do it before I sang, because I just would have started to cry.”

This was during Fleetwood Macs closing of the Classic West weekend shows. See the set list here.

