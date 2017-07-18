Collecting Amazon Boxes

By: Beau Daniels

After rearranging all the Amazon boxes I have in my basement, this story got my attention. There is a guy who actually collects Amazon boxes. Kosuke Saito noticed that the boxes have a specific design number.

"I know a secret about the govt's relationship with Amazon: USPS delivers its boxes well below its own costs.” https://t.co/hn3s7sOH6q pic.twitter.com/xzMeYm3e9h — Stacy Mitchell (@stacyfmitchell) July 17, 2017

After Amazon announced that they have over 90 different styles of boxes Saito developed an incentive to collect all of them because he already has over half. On top of that he has saved boxes that are no longer in use. Does that make them worth more? I’m thinking I need to do some research on the Amazon boxes I have in my basement. Oddity Central

