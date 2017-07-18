WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Flight Delayed Because Of A Person Passing Gas

July 18, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Flight delayed, Passing gass

By: Beau Daniels

Hard to imagine a flight being delayed because of someone farting. Think about all the flatulence smell you have endured, example walking down the isle of Walmart yesterday I journeyed thru a lingering puff of wicked odor. Even in the gym people let the gas escape.

WTSP reports that an American Airlines flight was cancelled because of a person passing gas. People on the plane started getting sick and throwing up because of the smell. Being confined in a small tubed cabin can make a person overreact. This is the statement released by the airline, “We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue and odor in the cabin. But It is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

Evidently people were taken off the plane because they wanted to identify the smell making sure it was not a true mechanical issue. The smell was a persons gas according to the report.

Listen Live