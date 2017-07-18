Mike Love Shares ‘Do It Again’ Video with Mark McGrath & John Stamos

By Abby Hassler

Beach Boys’ co-founder Mike Love has debuted the music video for his recently released a remix band’s 1968 track “Do It Again,” which features Mark McGrath and John Stamos.

“This song is about friends coming together revisiting the fun of their youth,” said Love. “Stamos and I have so much love and respect for each other and our 33 years of friendship is still going strong. It was great to have Mark’s amazing talent and energy to play off of as we rediscovered one of my favorite tracks.”

“I thought I had done some pretty cool things in my life, but when one of your idols calls you and asks if you want to duet on one of your favorite Beach Boys songs, it’s truly the pinnacle of a very fortunate career,” added McGrath. “Having my good friend John Stamos laying down some monster drums on the track was the icing on the cake.”

“I wanted the world to see the Mike Love I know, and his family, friends and bandmates know,” said Stamos, who directed the clip. “A joyful guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously, but always takes his music seriously. A guy that LOVES singing his songs and is truly happiest when doing so. I think Mike comes off like the funny, cheerful rascal that he really is. He’s in the middle of a very happy and grateful time in his life and I think we captured that.”

Watch “Do It Again” below.