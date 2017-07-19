Flame Torch Defense Device For Ladies

By: Beau Daniels

This is a very interesting defense device marketed for ladies. Currently avoiding legal issues and being sold in China, the so called Anti-Pervert Flame Thrower is becoming very popular with women.

The cigarette lighter type torch emits a flame out 50cm at 3,300 degrees Fahrenheit. Comments, “Flames and the super high temperatures are enough to scare the bad guys away,” also, “At that crucial moment, you could also become an anti-terror SWAT.” Concern is over the damage it could cause, “can leave a permanent scar, but are a legal, non-lethal tool. Not a weapon.” It is pocket size and can be carried in a small purse. More from Telegraph here.

