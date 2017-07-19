Ugly Celebrities Who Are Hot
Ugly Celebrities Who Are Hot

July 19, 2017 2:26 PM By Beau Daniels
Who is an ugly celebrity that you think is hot? I’ve heard ladies say that Conan O’Brien is hot, and I think “hum, not so much.” Celebrity Tune has an interesting list of famous people that they consider ugly … but actually several of them I think are attractive so maybe I’m the weird one.

They mention Miley Cyrus as an ugly celebrity, who despite her bizarre personality can be attractive, I believe. I agree with Lady Gaga deserving the list, although I remember meeting her during the early stages of fame and she looked good. David Schwimmer from “Friends” is on the list, not sure how you ladies would react to him. A perfect example of a celebrity who if they weren’t famous would be considered ugly is Mick Jagger, but even I find his look hot. On the other hand, Sarah Jessica Parker is very hot IMO, but they compare her face to a horse. Look here.

Listen Live