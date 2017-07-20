Hannah’s Annual Lemonade Stand Benefiting Gleaners Now Open

Hannah McKellar is hosting her 5th Annual Hunger Hero lemonade stand to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank this weekend. Last year she raised $400, and with a match from a small business she was able to donate $800 to Gleaners.
Hannah’s lemonade stand is in Westland near Ford and Wildwood and is open 10 am through 6 pm Thursday and Friday (20th and 21st) and 10 am through 3 pm on Saturday (22nd).
When Hannah was 4 years-old, one of her neighborhood friends had her own lemonade stand and earned $50. Hannah wanted to do the same, but she and her family decided that Hannah didn’t need $50 just for herself and decided they should donate half of the profits to a good cause.
Then Hannah’s family went on vacation and were so busy they forgot to eat lunch one day. Hannah’s stomach really hurt and she felt sick – so her parents bought her something to eat. Hannah’s mom told her that not everyone was so lucky; some kids feel sick like that a lot of the time because they don’t get enough to eat at home. Hannah couldn’t imagine kids being hungry all the time and decided right away that she wanted her lemonade stand proceeds to help hungry people in need.