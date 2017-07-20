Hannah’s Annual Lemonade Stand Benefiting Gleaners Now Open

Hannah McKellar is hosting her 5th Annual Hunger Hero lemonade stand to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank this weekend. Last year she raised $400, and with a match from a small business she was able to donate $800 to Gleaners.

Hannah’s lemonade stand is in Westland near Ford and Wildwood and is open 10 am through 6 pm Thursday and Friday (20th and 21st) and 10 am through 3 pm on Saturday (22nd).

When Hannah was 4 years-old, one of her neighborhood friends had her own lemonade stand and earned $50. Hannah wanted to do the same, but she and her family decided that Hannah didn’t need $50 just for herself and decided they should donate half of the profits to a good cause.