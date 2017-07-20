WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

July 20, 2017 4:14 PM By Beau Daniels
Very sad to hear about the passing of Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington. At the age of 41 Chester committed suicide at home by hanging himself. So sad and bizarre is the fact that Bennington was a very good friend of Chris Cornell the lead singer of Soundgarden who also hung himself here in Detroit at the MGM Hotel.

Linkin Park always had a ton of cred with a hip vibe. Their Rock/Alternative music often crossed over to the Rhythmic genre even before they did a very successful re-mix of the song “In The End” with Jay-Z. From my own experience, the record label would say we are not pushing the music of Linkin Park to Contemporary Hit Radio because they did not want to sellout with that type of hype, but we would always look for album cuts to play on-air. “In The End” is not the end of the influence Chester Bennington will have on people. CBS News

