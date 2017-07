By: Beau Daniels

CBS News reports that after almost nine years in prison O.J. Simpson is out on parole. His stay was at a minimum because the sentence was 9 to 33 years. Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners made the decision after he served for robbery of some of his memorabilia.

Are you glad that O.J. Simpson has been released from prison?

