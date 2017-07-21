Julianne Hough’s Honeymoon Pics

By: Beau Daniels
Everybody loves Julianne Hough. Blowing up in social media is her honeymoon pics.
Husband Brooks Laich must feel like he’s in heaven. I wonder if Ryan Seacrest is jealous.
Julianne is a sweetheart, even ladies love her although their men go crazy over her.
Hats off to my beautiful wife @juleshough – wishing you the happiest of birthdays today! You are full of so much goodness and love, your joy is contagious, and I am so grateful that it's me you choose to spend your life with! You are the best part of every single day, happy birthday babe, ❤️B! #honeymoonbirthday
Fregate Island off the coast of Africa creates an amazing backdrop.
“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter