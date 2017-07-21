WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace: What a Show!

July 21, 2017 9:32 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Adam Lambert, News Of The World, Palace of Auburn Hills, Queen

The Palace was packed with Queen and Adam Lambert fans of all ages. I met lots of families; and quite a few kids who were there to see their first concert. (I hope they weren’t sitting by me, before the show even started two girls behind me cleared a row with a fistfight over spilled beer during The Wave.)

img 1382 Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace: What a Show!

The guitar-shaped stage went out into the middle of the floor, and the production and light show were nothing less than amazing. Adam Lambert addressed the concerns of those maybe seeing the show for the first time “I know you’re thinking ‘He’s no Freddie Mercury.’ I knooooooow! I’m a fan, just like you. Every night when I walk out on stage with these guys I think to myself ‘Holy ****.'” Then he performed his heart out – sitting on a giant robot head (from the cover of News of the World) with moving eyes that rose out of the stage, riding a bicycle, and lots of costume changes.

img 1396 Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace: What a Show!

 

Brian May is still incredible on guitar.

. .

 

 

