Queen + Adam Lambert at the Palace: What a Show!

The Palace was packed with Queen and Adam Lambert fans of all ages. I met lots of families; and quite a few kids who were there to see their first concert. (I hope they weren’t sitting by me, before the show even started two girls behind me cleared a row with a fistfight over spilled beer during The Wave.)

The guitar-shaped stage went out into the middle of the floor, and the production and light show were nothing less than amazing. Adam Lambert addressed the concerns of those maybe seeing the show for the first time “I know you’re thinking ‘He’s no Freddie Mercury.’ I knooooooow! I’m a fan, just like you. Every night when I walk out on stage with these guys I think to myself ‘Holy ****.'” Then he performed his heart out – sitting on a giant robot head (from the cover of News of the World) with moving eyes that rose out of the stage, riding a bicycle, and lots of costume changes.

Brian May is still incredible on guitar.

. .