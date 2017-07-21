Sean Spicer: White House Press Secretary Resigns

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation today (Friday) after a rocky six months on the job.

His resignation came just moments after President Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director. Trump reportedly asked Spicer to stay on, but he declined. Spicer and Scaramucci, a wealthy New York financier, have had a tense relationship in the past and sources say Spicer disagreed with his appointment.

Trump initially wanted Scaramucci as Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but his appointment was held up by a review of his finances by the Office of Government Ethics. (NY Times)