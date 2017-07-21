WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Sean Spicer: White House Press Secretary Resigns

July 21, 2017 1:01 PM By Jim Johnson
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, listens to a question during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 26, 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared much of President Donald Trump's travel ban to take effect this week and agreed to hear arguments in the fall, giving the president at least partial vindication for his claims of sweeping power over the nations borders. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation today (Friday) after a rocky six months on the job.

His resignation came just moments after President Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director. Trump reportedly asked Spicer to stay on, but he declined. Spicer and Scaramucci, a wealthy New York financier, have had a tense relationship in the past and sources say Spicer disagreed with his appointment.

Trump initially wanted Scaramucci as Director of the White House Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but his appointment was held up by a review of his finances by the Office of Government Ethics. (NY Times)

