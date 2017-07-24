WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Gender Discrimination Not Allowing Women To Go Topless? [POLL]

July 24, 2017 3:49 PM By Beau Daniels
Is it gender discrimination not allowing women to go topless where men do? Looks like that is an issue especially at swimming pools and water parks and hotels in Canada.

There is hope from activists that the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario will address the possibility of this being discrimination. CBC has more on this, but lets’s do a Beau Poll and get your opinion.

Also call in this afternoon and voice your opinion.

