WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Hated The Most Per State [MAP]

July 24, 2017 4:34 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Hated the most per state.
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

What do you hate the most? Here is a map showing what people hate the most per state. For Michigan it’s “Pride and Prejudice.” I’m sure that’s varies often per city and even zip code so I will explore that on-air and in social media.

Some of what’s hated the most in other states is funny. Floridians hate “Workout Couples,” in Texas it’s “Sleeping With The Window Open.” A dislike of “Jellyfish” in Rhode Island makes sense. People in Nebraska don’t want to see “Long Hair on a Guy.” In Indiana it’s “bloggers” so I don’t expect many views from people there.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live