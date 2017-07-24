Hated The Most Per State [MAP]

By: Beau Daniels

What do you hate the most? Here is a map showing what people hate the most per state. For Michigan it’s “Pride and Prejudice.” I’m sure that’s varies often per city and even zip code so I will explore that on-air and in social media.

Some of what’s hated the most in other states is funny. Floridians hate “Workout Couples,” in Texas it’s “Sleeping With The Window Open.” A dislike of “Jellyfish” in Rhode Island makes sense. People in Nebraska don’t want to see “Long Hair on a Guy.” In Indiana it’s “bloggers” so I don’t expect many views from people there.

