Shark Week: It’s Still A Bad Week To Be A Seal!

Seal shows he’s got a good sense of humor in an hilarious new promo for Discovery Channel’s famous Shark Week, which started yesterday.

In the video, Seal is singing his No. 1 hit, “Kiss from a Rose,” on a stage set up on a beach, while adoring fans scream and cheer. As he bends down to give a fan a rose, a massive shark rises up behind him and swallows him whole. The words then flash onscreen: “It’s still a bad week to be a seal. Shark Week, Sunday, July 23rd.”

Shark Week continues through July 30th.