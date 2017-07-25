WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Company Puts Microchips Under Employees Skin

July 25, 2017 2:44 PM By Beau Daniels
Would you allow your employer to put a microchip under your skin? That’s what’s happening with a company in Sweden, “Workers at a new high-technology office building in central Stockholm are doing away with their old ID cards on lanyards, and can now open doors with the swipe of a hand thanks to a microchip implanted in the body.The radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips are about 12 mm long and injected with a syringe.”

Pass cards can be a pain, so maybe a chip the size of a grain of salt is no big deal? Over 400 employees have agreed to use the implants for the sake of convenience. “You can open doors using your chip. You can do secure printing from our printers with the chip, but you can also communicate with your mobile phone, by sending your business card to individuals that you meet.”

Big brother technology is a concern with others, but consider what your smart phone does. Details here.

