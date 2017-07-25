WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 48 In Revealing Dress

July 25, 2017 2:15 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez, Beau Daniels, Jennifer Lopez
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

Hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez is turning 48 this Thursday. Huffpost showcases Jennifer looking amazing in a dress that barely covers the essentials.

From years of being a huge music and movie star, there are no signs of aging stress affecting her as seen during an early birthday celebration with Alex Rodriguez.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

ARod commented about his relationship with J-Lo “If you want to be together, you are together. Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

Jenny from the block still wears it well.

