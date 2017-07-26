Advice On The Total Solar Eclipse

By: Beau Daniels

Do you plan on viewing the total eclipse? Here is the map.

Doctor Gordon Telepun is an Eclipse enthusiast and informs you on what to expect from the Total Eclipse spanning across our entire country on August 21st. First is the addiction, “Once you go to one eclipse and see a totality, you really do get hooked.” The hype is real and amazing, “The excitement of the crowd as it begins to get dark, the beauty of the eclipse itself when you watch it with naked eye, it’s just wonderful. When you get to the final minutes before totality, the whole ambient area is so overwhelming, the change in lighting, the drop in temperature, the crickets starting to go crazy, the energy of the crowd, you lose your focus.”

I have relatives journeying to the Charleston area to view the Eclipse. Festivals are popping up along the route cashing in on the natural occurrence. Experts are also predicting we will experience the worst traffic jams in history. Here are the best places to view the Eclipse and also look here for photo tips.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter