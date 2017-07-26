Rolling Stones: 2015 Surprise Show On Disc In September

While it hasn’t yet been announced, there is word that The Rolling Stones will release in late September a DVD/Blu-ray of their May 20th, 2015 show at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

The surprise unofficial first show of their Zip Code tour, which was released as an album just over a month later, saw them do 16 songs, including all of Sticky Fingers, for a crowd of 12-hundred. Among the celebs in attendance were Bruce Willis, James Corden, Andy Garcia and Leonard Cohen.

Fans lucky enough to get tickets paid $5 and were then given a refund when they picked them up.

Here’s the set list from that night :