Rolling Stones: 2015 Surprise Show On Disc In September

July 26, 2017 1:14 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Fonda Theater, Rolling Stones, Zip Code Tour
UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: The Rolling Stones In Concert (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

While it hasn’t yet been announced, there is word that The Rolling Stones will release in late September a DVD/Blu-ray of their May 20th, 2015 show at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

The surprise unofficial first show of their Zip Code tour, which was released as an album just over a month later, saw them do 16 songs, including all of Sticky Fingers, for a crowd of 12-hundred. Among the celebs in attendance were Bruce WillisJames CordenAndy Garcia and Leonard Cohen.

Fans lucky enough to get tickets paid $5 and were then given a refund when they picked them up.

Here’s the set list from that night:

  1. “Start Me Up”
  2. “When the Whip Comes Down”
  3. “All Down the Line”
  4. “Sway”
  5. “Dead Flowers”
  6. “Wild Horses”
  7. “Sister Morphine”
  8. “You Gotta Move”
  9. “Bitch”
  10. “Can’t You Hear Me Knockin'”
  11. “I Got the Blues”
  12. “Moonlight Mile”
  13. “Brown Sugar”
  14. “Rock Me Baby” (B.B. King song)
  15. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”
  16. “I Can’t Turn You Loose” (Otis Redding song)

