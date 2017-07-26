Senator Kid Rock: He IS the Prohibitive Favorite IF He Really Decides To Run

Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t the only one who believes Kid Rock‘s isn’t a joke candidate if he makes a run to be the Republican candidate for the Michigan U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

A Republican political consultant in the state named Dennis Lennox tells Politico, “Presuming Kid Rock doesn’t get caught in bed with a little boy, or beat up a woman between now and August 2018, he’s going to win the nomination if he gets in [the race].” Lennox calls the singer, “the prohibitive favorite if he gets in.”

Politico says that as of now, three political neophytes are the only announced GOP candidates for the office he’d be seeking.

We previously reported that a number of Democrats, including Warren, recently used the prospect of a Kid Rock senate run as a lead-in to a fundraising letter they sent to constituents, noting that people thought Donald Trump‘s candidacy was a joke at first, too. That said, Stabenow is thought to be a heavy favorite to retain her seat next year.