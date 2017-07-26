WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

You “Otter” See The Expanded Exhibit at the Detroit Zoo

July 26, 2017 8:47 AM By Stacey DuFord
The river otter exhibit at the Detroit Zoo recently underwent an extensive refurbishment and is triple the size of what it was. The exhibit went from 680 to 2,500-square-feet and the otter’s pond increased from 5,900 to 9,000 gallons – thanks to a generous donation from the Edward Mardigian Family Foundation.

Four otters call the upgraded exhibit home: 3 year-old Sparky, his parents, 11 year-old Lucius and 14-year-old Whisker, and 16-year-old, Storm. The adorable animals now have more play options than ever before with a flowing stream, a sandy beach, and a waterfall.

The exhibit is now open to the public.

Listen Live