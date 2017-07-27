Detroit Bikes Featured on How It’s Made

I love my Detroit Bike! It’s my favorite purchase of 2017. It’s fun to ride, it’s sparkly, it’s Faygo Red, and tonight I’m going to watch How It’s Made on The Science Channel at 8:30 to see how it was made…right here in Detroit!

Last year Detroit Bikes partnered with Faygo to create a limited edition B-Type bike in colors that bring your favorite Faygo flavors to life. I went with Red Pop. And my bike is named Pop Rouge (that’s Red Pop in French – a nod to Detroit’s history).

Look how sparkly it is!

The Detroit Bikes store is located at 1216 Griswold St. in Detroit. They are super nice and helpful, and also have great accessories for your bike.