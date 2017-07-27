How People Drive Their Partner Crazy [Poll]

By: Beau Daniels

Is your partner driving you crazy? Interesting reasons for that posted by Psychology Today. Other sites recommend “taking a break from your partner,” and “don’t let them be a slacker.”

Here’s what Psychology Today mentions as “standing out the most.”

Men’s complaints about women:

-The silent treatment

-Bringing up things he’s done in the distant past

-Being too hot or too cold

-Being critical

-Being stubborn and refusing to give in

Women’s complaints about men:

-Forgetting important dates, like birthdays or anniversaries

-Not working hard at his job

-Noisily burping or passing gas

-Staring at other women

-Being stubborn and refusing to give in

I’m curious if you ladies are bothered by your old man staring at other women. Let us know the Beau Poll below.

