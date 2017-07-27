WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

How People Drive Their Partner Crazy [Poll]

July 27, 2017 3:47 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beau Poll, Relationships
iStock

By: Beau Daniels

Is your partner driving you crazy? Interesting reasons for that posted by Psychology Today. Other sites recommend “taking a break from your partner,” and “don’t let them be a slacker.”

Here’s what Psychology Today mentions as “standing out the most.”

Men’s complaints about women:
-The silent treatment
-Bringing up things he’s done in the distant past
-Being too hot or too cold
-Being critical
-Being stubborn and refusing to give in

Women’s complaints about men:
-Forgetting important dates, like birthdays or anniversaries
-Not working hard at his job
-Noisily burping or passing gas
-Staring at other women
-Being stubborn and refusing to give in

I’m curious if you ladies are bothered by your old man staring at other women. Let us know the Beau Poll below.

More from Beau Daniels
