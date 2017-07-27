Mick Jagger: 2 New Solo Releases! Enjoy!

A day after his 74th birthday, Mick Jagger has given his fans a gift with the release today of two new songs — “Gotta Get a Grip” and “England Lost” — along with videos for each.

He says, “I started writing these two songs in April and wanted them out straight away. Doing a whole album often takes a long time even after finishing it with all the record company preparations and global release set-up. It’s always refreshing to get creative in a different fashion and I feel a slight throwback to a time when you could be a bit more free and easy by recording on the hoof and putting it out there immediately. I didn’t want to wait until next year when these two tracks might lose any impact and mean nothing.”

He says his lyrics aren’t entirely downbeat. “The message of ‘Gotta Get a Grip’ is, despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

And in regards to “England Lost” he says, “Ostensibly, it’s about seeing an England football team lose, but when I wrote the title I knew it would be about more than just that. It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history. It’s about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity. That’s how I was feeling when I was writing. It’s obviously got a fair amount of humor because I don’t like anything too on the nose, but it’s also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country.”

Both songs are available now in various mixes on all the major digital download sites.\