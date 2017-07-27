WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Ringo Starr Shares ‘We’re on the Road Again’ Featuring Paul McCartney

July 27, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Joe Walsh, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Ringo Starr’s new song “We’re On the Road Again,” features his former bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter and the song’s co-writer, Steve Lukather.

Related: Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with New Album Details

The rocking tune celebrates the tour bus life and “kicking ass” on stage, boasting we “play really tight, play really loud.”

The song will appear on Starr’s 19th solo project, Give More Love, which is set to be released on September 15.

Check out “We’re on the Road Again” below.

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live