The Best Drives In The US

By: Beau Daniels
Summer drives are cool. Here is a list of drive in the US that should be consider for a bucket list. One that I have experience myself is the Blue Ride Parkway. It’s near the Smokey Mountains and offers amazing views wile driving down a quite highway.
I’ve also enjoyed a drive on Highway 1 thru the Florida Key’s. Before ending in Key West be sure and take a stop at Bahia Honda State Park which has a beach that’s been recognized by many publications as one of the best in the world.
Another recommended is the drive up Pikes Peak. Think about it, how many trips up a mountain with that elevation can be done with a car? he complete list is here.
