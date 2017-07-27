The Best Drives In The US

WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

July 27, 2017 2:56 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Summer drives are cool. Here is a list of drive in the US that should be consider for a bucket list. One that I have experience myself is the Blue Ride Parkway. It’s near the Smokey Mountains and offers amazing views wile driving down a quite highway.

I’ve also enjoyed a drive on Highway 1 thru the Florida Key’s. Before ending in Key West be sure and take a stop at Bahia Honda State Park which has a beach that’s been recognized by many publications as one of the best in the world.

Another recommended is the drive up Pikes Peak. Think about it, how many trips up a mountain with that elevation can be done with a car? he complete list is here.

