The Bullwinkle Show: Voice Of Rocket J. Squirrel And Natasha Fatale Dead At 99

July 27, 2017 10:26 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: June Foray, The Bullwinkle Show
June Foray(CQ) is the voice of Rocky of Rocky and Bullwinkle fame and supplies the voice of Rocky in the upcoming new Rocky and Bullwinkle movie. Photographed at her Woodland Hills home on June 16, 2000. (Photo by Brian Vander Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

June Foray, a veteran actor who was best known as the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel and Natasha Fatale from The Bullwinkle Show, died early this morning. She was 99.

Foray voiced dozens of animated characters over the past 60 years, most notably on The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. She also voiced several Looney Tunes characters, including Witch Hazel and was Jokey Smurf on The Smurfs. A close friend named Dave Nimitz confirmed her death in a Facebook post: “With a heavy heart again I want to let you all know that we lost our little June today at 99 years old.”

Foray won a Daytime Emmy award in 2012 for The Garfield Show and received a Grammy in 1968 for voicing Cindy Lou Who in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (People)

