7 Strange First Jobs of Rock Stars

Did you have a weird first job? I ran a riveter in my dad’s factory. Turns out lots of musicians had crazy first jobs, too.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was a Night Security Guard at La Valencia Hotel – it probably didn’t go like this

. .

2. Ozzy Osbourne, formerly of Black Sabbath, was a slaughterhouse worker And car factory horn tuner. He devotes several stomach-turning chapters to his slaughterhouse days in his memoir I Am Ozzy.

3. While not exactly a ‘rock’ star, Johnny Cash made a lot of great music. But before he did he was a military codebreaker. He served in the US Air Force and worked in the cryptographic intelligence unit.

4. Mick Jagger worked as a porter at a mental hospital.

5. Rod Stewart worked as a gravedigger

6. Eddie and Alex Van Halen painted addresses on sidewalks.

7. Jon Bon Jovi worked as a Christmas decorations assembler. And when he was seventeen he was working sweeping floors at his cousin Tony Bongiovi’s recording studio. In 1980, when the Christmas in the Stars: The Star Wars Christmas Album was being recorded there, Tony recommended him for the song R2-D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas, which became his first professional recording (credited as John Bongiovi).

Sources: Listserve and Wikipedia