7 Strange First Jobs of Rock Stars

July 28, 2017 8:44 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: crazy first jobs, Eddie Vedder, first jobs, first jobs of rock stars, Jon Bon Jovi, Mick Jagger, ozzy osbourne, Pearl Jam, Rod Stewart, Van Halen
Rod Stewart and Steve Winwood at The Palace of Auburn Hills on October 26th, 2013. (Photo by Marc Nader / SeeTheMuzic.com)

Did you have a weird first job? I ran a riveter in my dad’s factory. Turns out lots of musicians had crazy first jobs, too.

 

  1. Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was a Night Security Guard  at La Valencia Hotel – it probably didn’t go like this

. .

2. Ozzy Osbourne, formerly of Black Sabbath, was a slaughterhouse worker And car factory horn tuner. He devotes several stomach-turning chapters to his slaughterhouse days in his memoir I Am Ozzy.

3. While not exactly a ‘rock’ star, Johnny Cash made a lot of great music. But before he did he was a military codebreaker.  He served in the US Air Force and worked in the cryptographic intelligence unit.

4. Mick Jagger worked as a porter at a mental hospital.

5. Rod Stewart worked as a gravedigger

6. Eddie and Alex Van Halen painted addresses on sidewalks.

7. Jon Bon Jovi worked as a Christmas decorations assembler. And when he was seventeen he was working sweeping floors at his cousin Tony Bongiovi’s recording studio. In 1980, when the Christmas in the Stars: The Star Wars Christmas Album was being recorded there Tony recommended him for the song R2-D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas, which became his first professional recording (credited as John Bongiovi).

 

Sources: Listserve and Wikipedia

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

