7 Strange First Jobs of Rock Stars

Did you have a weird first job? I ran a riveter in my dad’s factory. Turns out lots of musicians had crazy first jobs, too.
- Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam was a Night Security Guard at La Valencia Hotel – it probably didn’t go like this
2. Ozzy Osbourne, formerly of Black Sabbath, was a slaughterhouse worker And car factory horn tuner. He devotes several stomach-turning chapters to his slaughterhouse days in his memoir I Am Ozzy.
3. While not exactly a ‘rock’ star, Johnny Cash made a lot of great music. But before he did he was a military codebreaker. He served in the US Air Force and worked in the cryptographic intelligence unit.
4. Mick Jagger worked as a porter at a mental hospital.
5. Rod Stewart worked as a gravedigger
6. Eddie and Alex Van Halen painted addresses on sidewalks.
7. Jon Bon Jovi worked as a Christmas decorations assembler. And when he was seventeen he was working sweeping floors at his cousin Tony Bongiovi’s recording studio. In 1980, when the Christmas in the Stars: The Star Wars Christmas Album was being recorded there, Tony recommended him for the song R2-D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas, which became his first professional recording (credited as John Bongiovi).
Sources: Listserve and Wikipedia