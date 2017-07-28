WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Santana: Drops Some Peace

July 28, 2017 12:47 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Power of Peace", Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman, Isley Brothers
Carlos Santana and his band, perform at 2016 Many Rivers to Cross Festival at Bouckaert Farm on October 1, 2016 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The new Santana album is out today (Friday).

Power of Peace finds Carlos and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, collaborating with The Isley Brothers — Ernie and Ronnie.

santana power of peace 0728 sc medium Santana: Drops Some Peace

Album Cover Art

Carlos Santana on his new album, Power of Peace:

“This is the completion of a mission and vision that Cindy and I had and we feel so empowered that our brother, Ronnie Isley, and Ernie, they trusted us and here is giving birth to life.”

Carlos adds that they recorded 16 songs in four days and 13 made the album. Among the classics they covered are Stevie Wonder‘s “Higher Ground,” Burt Bacharach and Hal David‘s “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love,” Marvin Gaye‘s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Willie Dixon‘s “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” Curtis Mayfield‘s “Gypsy Woman” and Billie Holiday‘s “God Bless the Child.” There is one new song, “I Remember,” written and sung by Cindy.

Ronnie Isley sang on last year’s Santana 4 album.

