Swimming Holes At Michigan Waterfalls

July 28, 2017 5:23 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Michigan Waterfalls, Swimming holes
Goofing off in the falls

By: Beau Daniels

As we journey into another warm Summer month, take advantage of the great waterfall swimming holes we have here in Michigan. Dead River Falls requires a little bit of a hike, but the pool of water is worth it.

Tannery Falls isn’t exactly a swimming hole, but a walk underneath and chilling behind the falls is refreshing.

There is Canyon Falls which is at a roadside park near L’Anse. Adventurist’s dive off these falls, so consider this one a little dangerous.

Enjoy the easy access and peaceful fall of water into a soothing pool at Scott Falls.

More here.

