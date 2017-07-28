Swimming Holes At Michigan Waterfalls

By: Beau Daniels

As we journey into another warm Summer month, take advantage of the great waterfall swimming holes we have here in Michigan. Dead River Falls requires a little bit of a hike, but the pool of water is worth it.

Dead River Falls, Michigan. Hiked for a few hours, got some beautiful pictures pic.twitter.com/usFCNhYeer — Earth Porn 🌍 (@redditEarthPrn) July 28, 2017

Tannery Falls isn’t exactly a swimming hole, but a walk underneath and chilling behind the falls is refreshing.

There is Canyon Falls which is at a roadside park near L’Anse. Adventurist’s dive off these falls, so consider this one a little dangerous.

Enjoy the easy access and peaceful fall of water into a soothing pool at Scott Falls.

More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter