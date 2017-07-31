AC/DC's Brian Johnson Rolls On ... Literally And Figuratively

By Steve Kostan

Brian Johnson, who had to leave AC/DC last year due to hearing problems, is rolling on, literally and figuratively. Many of you heard about Brian joining Robert Plant onstage at a Paul Rogers show.

The three of them killed it that night.

Doing a one off song is far different than a full blown set and tour though. And remember when I say Full Blown, I’m talking AC/DC full blow! ( FULLER Blown? ) In the meantime time, Brian continues to be Full Blown off stage as well. He has been into auto racing, specifically road racing, forever.

Remember we found out in the late 70’s that GEORGE HARRISON had also been bitten by the racing bug as a teen at attended Grand Prix, races starting at age 12. George was one of only 100 to buy a McClaren F 1 road car, for just under millions bucks back in 1994. Brian Johnson also “infected” with the affliction. When I did the Skip Barber school in the nineties and early 2000s, I would hear stories of Brian Johnson and others really getting into it. Meatloaf was another. They actually had to pry wider the cockpit of a Formula Ford at the track the track to squeeze him in once!

Brian was taking part in a Celebrity at the Silverstone Classic. That’s an event for older classic cars and um … drivers too. Gentlemen Racers. Brian, who ironically owns a Rolls- Royce , ROLLED his little Austin sports car in qualifying. He was unhurt, but had to miss the actual race because of the wreck. Remember Brian did NOT sing the original “Highway to Hell”, that was Bon. Probably a good thing!