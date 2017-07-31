Another Texting Ban Enacted — What’s Next?

By: Beau Daniels

Props to the Honolulu Mayor for banning texting while crossing a street!

“Sometimes I wish there were laws we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail. But sometimes we lack common sense,” he said. Called the “distracted pedestrian” law, it includes penalties for a person being distracted by almost any electronic device.

Fines range from $15 to $99. It was high schools that got the mayor’s attention and caused him to enact the law, experts said. “These high school groups were concerned for their peers being distracted while crossing the streets and looking at their phones instead of looking both ways,” reports said.

Now if only we can figure out what to do about the No. 1 thing that distracts a person while they’re walking — that is, coming across an attractive person walking the other way. UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter