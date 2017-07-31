This Makes A Woman Try Harder To Be Thinner …

By: Beau Daniels

UPI has revealed a study that says women try to be thinner when their male partner is hot. Strange thing is it’s not the same when reversed: Guys are not motivated to be thinner when having an attractive lady in their lives. The study was put together by Tania Reynolds and Andrea Meltzer at Florida State University. “If we understand how women’s relationships affect their decision to diet and the social predictors for developing unhealthy eating behaviors, then we will be better able to help them,” study authors wrote.

The study was conducted with over 100 newlywed couples. “The research suggests there might be social factors playing a role in women’s disordered eating,” the study found, adding some of that involves a woman living around attractive women.

In any case, the guy with a woman trying to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle should always give support instead of criticism. “One way to help these women is for partners to be very reaffirming, reminding them, ‘You’re beautiful. I love you at any weight or body type,'” the study says. More information is available here.

