Top 10 Highest Paid Comedians

July 31, 2017 9:11 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, comedians, Dave Chapelle, jeff dunham, Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Sabastian Maniscalco
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Photo by Getty Images/Brian Bedder

Forbes Magazine has ranked the highest paid comedians from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The top seven on this list all have specials on Netflix. Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chapelle made deals to make multiple specials on Netflix and be paid more than $20 million – for each special! 

  1. Jerry Seinfeld: $69 million
  2. Chris Rock: $57 million
  3. Louis CK: $52 million
  4. Dave Chapelle: $47 million
  5. Amy Schumer: $37.5 million
  6. Kevin Hart: $32.5 million
  7. Jim Gaffigan: $30.5 million
  8. Terry Fator: $18.5 million
  9. Jeff Dunham: $15.5 million
  10. Sebastian Maniscalco: $15 million

Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Fox Theatre on November 11, Jeff Dunham will be at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on August 5.

