Top 10 Highest Paid Comedians

Forbes Magazine has ranked the highest paid comedians from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017. The top seven on this list all have specials on Netflix. Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chapelle made deals to make multiple specials on Netflix and be paid more than $20 million – for each special!

Jerry Seinfeld: $69 million Chris Rock: $57 million Louis CK: $52 million Dave Chapelle: $47 million Amy Schumer: $37.5 million Kevin Hart: $32.5 million Jim Gaffigan: $30.5 million Terry Fator: $18.5 million Jeff Dunham: $15.5 million Sebastian Maniscalco: $15 million

Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Fox Theatre on November 11, Jeff Dunham will be at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on August 5.