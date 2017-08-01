WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Cleavage Is A Sign Of Power In The Workplace

August 1, 2017 1:57 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, cleavage, workplace
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

Cleavage is a sign of power? According to the Daily Mail story, yes. Research by Journal of Social Psychology determined that women bosses who show some cleavage come across as stronger and “more forceful.” Ladies who button-up are perceived as mature. “In fact, not wearing a camisole under blouses made women appear more powerful. These findings highlight the complexity of the messages shown by clothing.”

There was a negative reported from the research, “It’s clear that dressing provocatively can have negative consequences. But out findings suggest the right combination of clothing can also project power.” So maybe the dress code of not being revealing in most business only apply’s to workers and not management. This is a little bizarre IMO, look here.

