WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Huge Increase In Cats Owned By Men

August 1, 2017 2:18 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Men and cats
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Beau Daniels

Guys no longer turn in their man card when owning a cat. Telegraph reports a huge rise in cat ownership by men, an increase of around 500,000. Reasons stated by men, “I like having a cat because we have loads in common. We both love cuddles, jelly and the outdoors. We get on really well. I’d definitely recommend it to other guys.”

Personally I would think there is much less involved when raising a cat compared to a dog, especially when going on vacation and not taking the pet. Rescue does play a part in cat ownership, over the years I have taken in a few that were living in my in-laws barn. Rescue influences other men, “I had always been a dog man, but when my colleague found a box with three kittens inside, my natural instinct was to save them from certain death.” Check out the numbers of men now owning cats.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live