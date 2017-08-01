Huge Increase In Cats Owned By Men

By: Beau Daniels

Guys no longer turn in their man card when owning a cat. Telegraph reports a huge rise in cat ownership by men, an increase of around 500,000. Reasons stated by men, “I like having a cat because we have loads in common. We both love cuddles, jelly and the outdoors. We get on really well. I’d definitely recommend it to other guys.”

Personally I would think there is much less involved when raising a cat compared to a dog, especially when going on vacation and not taking the pet. Rescue does play a part in cat ownership, over the years I have taken in a few that were living in my in-laws barn. Rescue influences other men, “I had always been a dog man, but when my colleague found a box with three kittens inside, my natural instinct was to save them from certain death.” Check out the numbers of men now owning cats.

