Cruise in with your classic car to Normandy Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, August 19th during the Woodward Dream Cruise for a chance to win some big bucks!

Stop for a photo with your classic car and you could win $1,000! You’ll also receive free giveaway’s from Meijer!

Photos will be voted on at WOMC.com following the cruise. More info coming soon.

104.3 WOMC’s Photo Pit Stop is sponsored by Meijer