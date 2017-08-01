Woodward Dream Cruise 2017: City-by-City Events & Media Broadcast Locations

Remember back in the olden days, when the Woodward Dream Cruise only lasted one day?
Those days are over. Now, the cruise officially takes over one weekend, but all south Oakland County residents and classic car owners know it’s really a month-long event. Stop by Woodward Avenue between 12 Mile and 16 Mile any night of the week, but especially Thursdays through Sundays, for a view of cars from the era when tail fins were big and so were the bands.
Here’s a rundown of official Dream Cruise events.
Berkley
www.berkleymich.org/cruisefest
Friday, August 18:
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Kid’s Inflatable Zone at 12 Mile Road & Tyler.
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: DTE Energy featuring games, prizes and FUN! at 12 Mile Road & Griffith south.
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Food Court at 12 Mile Road & Robina south and the Downtown Business District.
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Berkley’s Classic Car Parade at 12 Mile Rd between Coolidge and Greenfield.
Classic Car Parade Parking for viewing parade of cars, behind the Berkley Theater at Robina.
7:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Tri-Community Coalition Street Dance at 12Mile Road & Griffith, north.
7:30 PM – 11:00 PM: Live Entertainment
Birmingham
Saturday, August 19:
9:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: WXYZ-TV Live Broadcast.
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live Broadcast at Old Woodward and Lincoln.
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Live entertainment stage at Old Woodward and Lincoln.
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Live Entertainment with The Phoenix Theory (Classic Hits)
Bloomfield Township
Saturday, August 19 @ 36600 Woodward:
9:00 AM – 500 PM: Bloomfield Township Classic Car Show and Bill Wells Car Club Classic.
Ferndale
August 17, 18 & 19: West Nine Mile
Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage
Thursday, August 17: West Nine Mile
Thursday, August 17: Vester St.
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM: “Get Reel Movie Night”
Friday, August 18: East Nine Mile
Ford Motor Company
1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: 17th Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show
5:00 PM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise
5:00 PM – 8:00PM: 104.3 WOMC “Cruisin’ with the Dr. Dr. Pepper. Live Entertainment with RickySee.
Saturday, August 19: East Nine Mile
10:00 AM – 7:00 PM: 19th Mustang Alley Show
Ford Motor Company and Roush Performance
104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower
Pontiac
https://www.facebook.com/Pontiac-Dream-Cruise-311162479039849/
Friday, August 18:
Downtown Pontiac Car Show
Live Entertainment
Classic Car Show
Saturday, August 19:
Downtown Pontiac Car Show
Live Entertainment
Classic Car Shows
Royal Oak
Friday August 18: Memorial Park
12:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show. GM Performance, vendors and food court.
Saturday, August 19:
6:00 AM – 8:00 PM: 104.3 WOMC Broadcast Tower at CVS Corner. 13 Mile & Woodward
6:00 AM – 8:00 AM: 104.3 WOMC LIVE Broadcast with Boogie Brian
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM: “Cruise In Shoes” 5k Run/Walk at Shrine High School Athletic Field.
To register: https://hughesware.webserversystems.com/~hughesre/races/DREAMC/cruiseinshoes/signup.php
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Classic Car Show at Northwood Shopping Center.
8:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Performance Park Classic Car Show, GM Performance, vendors and food court at Memorial Park.
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM: Ford Family Zone & 104.3 WOMC @ Pioneer Park.
5:30PM – 8:30PM: Live Entertainment w/ Fifty Amp Fuse @ Duggan’s Irish Pub