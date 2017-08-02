Jeff Beck to Release 50th Anniversary Concert Film

Jeff Beck celebrated 50 years making music with a concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl during the summer of 2016. That show is now being released as a concert film Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl.

The night included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and Buddy Guy.

The massive set list includes a slew of hits from the two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s illustrious career and closes with a cover of “Purple Rain,” a tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.

Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl will be released on October 6. Check out the full tracklist and watch a preview of the film below.

1) The Revolution Will Be Televised

2) Over Under Sideways Down

3) Heart Full Of Soul

4) For Your Love

5) Beck’s Bolero

6) Medley: Rice Pudding / Morning Dew

7) Freeway Jam

8) You Never Know

9) ‘Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers

10) Star Cycle

11) Blue Wind

12) Big Block

13) I’d Rather Go Blind

14) Let Me Love You

15) Live In The Dark

16) Scared For The Children

17) Rough Boy

18) Train Kept A’Rollin’

19) Shapes Of Things

20) A Day In The Life

21) Purple Rain