Michigan’s Adventure Spots

If you are an adventurist take advantage of this time of the year and explore Michigan. The 11 Most Adventurist Spots have been posted and here are a few.
Right here in the Metro is The Adventure Park in West Bloomfield. The zip lines with high platforms will get your adrenaline pumping.
I love the party that always happens when floating with a bunch of friends down the Huron River near Ann Arbor.
Head north and take a buggy ride at Silver lake.
And while in that area sweat a little and climb Sleeping Bear Dunes.
That’s just the beginning, more here.
