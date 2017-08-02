Michigan’s Adventure Spots

By: Beau Daniels

If you are an adventurist take advantage of this time of the year and explore Michigan. The 11 Most Adventurist Spots have been posted and here are a few.

Right here in the Metro is The Adventure Park in West Bloomfield. The zip lines with high platforms will get your adrenaline pumping.

Looking for adrenaline-pumping outdoor adventure? Check out the Adventure Park at West Bloomfield! https://t.co/LTMPplSq32 pic.twitter.com/slosEk1iuN — Visit Detroit (@VisitDetroit) July 26, 2017

I love the party that always happens when floating with a bunch of friends down the Huron River near Ann Arbor.

DETROIT — Inaugural Gambler Float brings unconventional rafts to Huron River https://t.co/5A9axvecDZ #news — Michigan News (@NewsMichigan) July 30, 2017

Head north and take a buggy ride at Silver lake.

"TOURISTS IN DUNE BUGGY RIDE OVER SHIFTING SAND DUNES AT SILVER LAKE STATE PARK" 1973 (NARA)#silverlake #statepark pic.twitter.com/AscwGTJMxn — Michigan's Past (@MichiganHist) January 31, 2014

And while in that area sweat a little and climb Sleeping Bear Dunes.

That’s just the beginning, more here.

