Michigan’s Adventure Spots

August 2, 2017 4:31 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Michigan adventure spots

By: Beau Daniels

If you are an adventurist take advantage of this time of the year and explore Michigan. The 11 Most Adventurist Spots have been posted and here are a few.

Right here in the Metro is The Adventure Park in West Bloomfield. The zip lines with high platforms will get your adrenaline pumping.

I love the party that always happens when floating with a bunch of friends down the Huron River near Ann Arbor.

Head north and take a buggy ride at Silver lake.

And while in that area sweat a little and climb Sleeping Bear Dunes.

That’s just the beginning, more here.

