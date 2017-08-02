WOODWARD DREAM CRUISE: FORD NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Paul McCartney Plays Drums on Foo Fighters’ New Album

Apparently, the Beatles principal isn't even the biggest guest on the record. August 2, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney
Photo: Mark Ralston / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold.

Related: Dave Grohl Talks Lyrical Inspiration, Shuts Down Adele, Taylor Swift Rumors

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Oddly enough this is NOT the special guest Grohl had previously referred to as “probably the biggest pop star in the world.” Bigger than a Beatle? Now we really are intrigued.

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live