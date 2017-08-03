A Stop In Airline Seat Shrinkage?

By: Beau Daniels

Many of us might be expanding over time, but he airline seats are shrinking. Hey a little shrinkage in width and distance between rows mean more seats and money for the airline. Less comfort has been noticed by Flyers Rights passenger group and they are pressing the Federal Aviation Administration to do something about it.

The problem has hit the courts and some positive results are showing, “We applaud the court’s decision, and the path to larger seats has suddenly become a bit wider,” says a rep from Flyer Rights. From Judge Patricia Millett, “This is the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat. As many have no doubt noticed, aircraft seats and the spacing between them have been getting smaller and smaller, while American passengers have been growing in size.”

The concern has gone beyond flyers comfort, to safety issues including emergency evacuation of a plane. More from The Guardian.

