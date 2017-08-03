Cabela’s Chesterfield Grand Opening Hits Bullseye

The new 90,000-square foot Cabela’s in Chesterfield Township didn’t have your typical grand opening celebration. Hold the giant scissors, bring in archer Jyl Bower to shoot an arrow from 30 feet away to pierce the ribbon and open the front doors!

“I got a stick bow at about 3 years old,” says Jyl Bower, a Cabela’s employee, “I was out there constantly shooting it! My parents got me a PSE Bandit Compound Bow at 4 years old and it was love ever since then!” Jyl wants to encourage women everywhere. “I want to be an influence and to represent the women who hunt also; it’s not (just) a man’s sport anymore!”