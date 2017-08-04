Huge Bacteria Increase After A Person Blows Out Candles

By: Beau Daniels

For you germaphobes, be careful where people blow. Clemson University did research on bacteria transmitted on a cake after blowing out candles, “You have one or two people who really for whatever reason transfer a lot of bacteria.” So they even reacted a birthday party to get results. The average increase in bacteria after a persons blows out candles it 1400 percent. Some places are actually banning blowing out birthday candles.

Much depends on the individual because each counting of bacteria varied with the blows. Some carry much more germs especially if they are sick. Because of the many germaphobes concerned about this, products are being developed to reduce the captor of germs on a cake. Details here.

