Infighting Breaks Out Among Journey Band Members — Never Talk Politics Or Religion

-Steve Kostan

It looks like there may be trouble in “Journeyville.” This time it does not involved former lead throat Steve Perry. It seems lead guitarist and leader Neil Schon is feuding with 3 other band members. The 3 visited President Trump’s press room without Schon’ knowing about it, before Journey’s last show of tour at the Classic East festival in New York at the end of last month.

The reason Neil, who is an original and founding member, is so cheesed is that he said since they started in 1972, Journey has always made sure to steer clear of politics and religion. Just bring the jams.

Neil said, “ I believe our music is spiritual and uplifting and doesn’t need to be tagged with any one religion or politics. This is how we have always flown. It’s not about Trump at all. “ He went on to say Journey also had turned down chances to meet President Obama too.

There have been rumors of the Journey lineup changing since former Journey members Steve Perry and Greg Rollie joined Journey for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Remember Neil and Greg joined Santana for that one off show at the House of Blues in Las Vegas which was featured here on Detroit Public Television.

The main feud seems to be with Neil and Jonathan Cain who plays keyboards mainly. Jonathan came over from The Babys. Cain replaced Greg Rollie on keys and you’ll recall Greg was the lead singer in Journey before Steve Perry arrived. Got all that? Hopefully they bury the hachet, and NOT in each other skulls. There’s still a ton of great music there.